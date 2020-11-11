IWM, KGRN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which added 6,500,000 units, or a 2.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Myokardia is trading flat, and Mirati Therapeutics is lower by about 0.6%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KGRN ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.
