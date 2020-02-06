Markets
IWM, DRIP: Big ETF Outflows

BNK Invest
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), where 10,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Teladoc Health (TDOC) is up about 1.7%, and Novocure (NVCR) is lower by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3X Shares (DRIP), which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 33.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

