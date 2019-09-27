IWM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.22, changing hands as low as $150.50 per share. iShares Russell 2000 shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWM's low point in its 52 week range is $125.81 per share, with $169.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.