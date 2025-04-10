IWL's Holdings Could Mean 25% Gain Potential

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (Symbol: IWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $167.77 per unit.

With IWL trading at a recent price near $134.00 per unit, that means that analysts see 25.20% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $110.77/share, the average analyst target is 51.76% higher at $168.10/share. Similarly, PYPL has 42.16% upside from the recent share price of $63.95 if the average analyst target price of $90.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PSX to reach a target price of $141.56/share, which is 37.07% above the recent price of $103.28. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, PYPL, and PSX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Top 200 ETF IWL $134.00 $167.77 25.20% KKR & Co Inc KKR $110.77 $168.10 51.76% PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL $63.95 $90.91 42.16% Phillips 66 PSX $103.28 $141.56 37.07%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Funds Holding SOF

 Institutional Holders of TZW

 Institutional Holders of IVDA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.