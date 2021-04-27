IWG says sees 'unprecedented demand' for hybrid working options

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Office rental firm IWG Plc on Tuesday said it has witnessed "unprecedented demand" for its flexible work products, suitable for a combination of office and remote work that has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 27 (Reuters) - Office rental firm IWG Plc IWG.L on Tuesday said it has witnessed "unprecedented demand" for its flexible work products, suitable for a combination of office and remote work that has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK-listed owner of the Regus brand said open centre revenue in the quarter ending March 31 fell 16.1%, while occupancy growth resumed in March after months of decline.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More