Markets

IWG Plc names Charlie Steel CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IWG plc (IWG.L) has appointed Charlie Steel as Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will join the Board prior to the end of 2022. The Group said Charlie will take over the CFO role from Glyn Hughes who will resign as a director of IWG plc on that date.

Charlie joins the company from Babylon Holdings (BBLN). Prior to Babylon, Charlie was Global Head of Corporate Development at CMC Markets Plc and was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division at Deutsche Bank AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular