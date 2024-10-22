News & Insights

Stocks

IWG plc Makes Strategic Bond Repurchase Move

October 22, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc has repurchased £10.8 million of its £350 million convertible bonds due in 2027, at an average price of 94.4%, reducing the outstanding amount to £158.2 million. This strategic move is part of IWG’s ongoing efforts to manage its debt efficiently, potentially setting the stage for further repurchases depending on market conditions.

For further insights into GB:IWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IWGFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.