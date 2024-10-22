IWG plc Makes Strategic Bond Repurchase Move

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc has repurchased £10.8 million of its £350 million convertible bonds due in 2027, at an average price of 94.4%, reducing the outstanding amount to £158.2 million. This strategic move is part of IWG’s ongoing efforts to manage its debt efficiently, potentially setting the stage for further repurchases depending on market conditions.

For further insights into GB:IWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.