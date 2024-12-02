IWG plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc has disclosed its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, revealing that the company has 1,012,007,631 voting shares after accounting for treasury shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure & Transparency Rules.

