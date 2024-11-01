News & Insights

IWG plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, revealing a total of 1,012,007,631 voting rights. The company holds 45,241,020 ordinary shares as treasury shares, which do not possess voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders navigating the company’s share-related transparency rules.

