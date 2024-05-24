News & Insights

IWG Announces Successful Rebranding as International Workplace Group

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

IWG plc, now known as International Workplace Group plc, has officially changed its name following overwhelming shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting, with 99.95% of votes in support. Shareholders are assured that their current shareholdings remain intact, with existing share certificates still valid, and no alterations to the company’s ISIN, SEDOL, or ticker symbol. The rebranding reflects on the London Stock Exchange and aims to enhance the company’s global recognition.

