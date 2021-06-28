IWF, MMLG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, which added 25,350,000 units, or a 10.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.4%, and Microsoft is up by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, which added 1,050,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MMLG, in morning trading today Sea is up about 0.7%, and Facebook is higher by about 0.5%.

