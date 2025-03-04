IWF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $379.72, changing hands as low as $376.39 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWF's low point in its 52 week range is $315.24 per share, with $419.5263 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $376.95.

