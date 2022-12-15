IWD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.41, changing hands as low as $151.91 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWD's low point in its 52 week range is $134.09 per share, with $171.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.04.

