IWD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.88, changing hands as low as $129.09 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWD's low point in its 52 week range is $119.45 per share, with $138.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.