IWD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.65, changing hands as high as $152.91 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWD's low point in its 52 week range is $134.09 per share, with $162.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.71.

