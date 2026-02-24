Iwatani (IWTNF) Price Target Decreased by 79.26% to 11.82

The average one-year price target for Iwatani (OTCPK:IWTNF) has been revised to $11.82 / share. This is a decrease of 79.26% from the prior estimate of $57.01 dated October 12, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.89 to a high of $13.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.29% from the latest reported closing price of $60.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iwatani. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWTNF is 0.04%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.73% to 14,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,816K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWTNF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,727K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWTNF by 9.26% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,225K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWTNF by 5.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWTNF by 4.59% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 862K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.