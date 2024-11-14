Iwaki Co., Ltd. Reports Stable Financial Performance

Iwaki Co. Ltd. (JP:6237) has released an update.

Iwaki Co., Ltd. reported a modest 0.5% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending September 30, 2024, with comprehensive income rising by 17.8%. Despite slight declines in operating and ordinary profits, the firm shows financial stability with a strong capital adequacy ratio of 68.8%. The company has maintained its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a 6.8% rise in net sales.

