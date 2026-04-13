IVZ's March AUM Declines 4.4% on Money Market Outflows & Weak Markets

Invesco IVZ announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $2.16 trillion for March 2026, representing a 4.4% decrease from the previous month.



For March, Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $0.3 billion. Money market net outflows were $1.8 billion.

The company’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which lowered the AUM by $91 billion. FX decreased the AUM by $7 billion, while reinvested distributions provided a partial offset of $0.9 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter ended March 31 was $2.22 trillion, while preliminary average active AUM was $1.15 trillion for the same period.

Breakdown of Invesco’s AUM Performance by Asset Class

At the end of March 2026, Invesco reported ETFs & Index Strategies of $638.3 billion, down 5% from the prior month. Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $312.5 billion declined 1.1% from February 2026.



Invesco’s AUM under China JV AUM fell by 4.8% from February 2026 to $141.9 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $74.1 billion, decreasing 5.7% from the prior month’s end. QQQ’s AUM was $372.5 billion, down 5.7% from the previous month. Additionally, Private Market’s AUM was $131.3 billion, which declined marginally from February 2026.



Further, Fundamental Equities AUM was down 8% from February 2026 to $287.7 billion. Global Liquidity AUM was $201.2 billion, marginally lower than the prior month.

Our View on Invesco

Volatile flows, along with unfavorable market conditions and elevated intangible assets, remain major concerns for Invesco. However, strategic expansion initiatives, a strong global presence, diversified offerings, balance sheet recapitalization, improved operating efficiency and solid AUM are likely to support financial performance.

Over the past three months, shares of IVZ have lost 16.6% compared with the industry’s 20.9% decrease.





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At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Invesco’s Peer Performance in March 2026

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of March 31, 2026, which decreased 3.1% from the prior month.



The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impact of negative markets, partially offset by preliminary long-term net inflows of $5 billion, inclusive of $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Upcoming AUM Release of Another Invesco Peer

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. TROW shares have lost 13.8% in the past three months.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.