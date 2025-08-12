IVZ's July AUM Rises on Solid Market & Inflows: Will the Upside Last?

Invesco’s IVZ preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2025 were $2.02 trillion, up 1.2% from the previous month. The rise reflected the positive impact of market (AUM up by $22 billion) and long-term net inflows of $5.8 billion, partially offset by unfavorable FX market (AUM down by $8.5 billion).



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through July 31 was $2.03 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.1 trillion.



At the end of July, Invesco’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $559 billion, up 2.2% from the previous month. Also, Global Liquidity AUM was $200.5 billion, up 2.1% sequentially. Further, China JV & India AUM rose 2.9% from June 2025 to $123.7 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $64.5 billion, increasing marginally from the previous month’s end. QQQ’s AUM was $360.6 billion, which grew 2.2%.



On the other hand, in July, the Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $298.5 billion declined 1% from the previous month. Fundamental Equities AUM was $287 billion, down marginally from June 2025-end, while Private Markets AUM decreased marginally to $130.7 billion.



IVZ has been recording a consistent rise in its AUM balance. Over the last five years (ending 2024), the company’s AUM saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, with the uptrend continuing in the first six months of fiscal 2025. In April 2025, the company collaborated with MassMutual’s subsidiary, Barings, to boost private credit offerings. Moreover, the 2019 acquisition of OppenheimerFunds resulted in a substantial rise in the company's AUM. Invesco has also been capitalizing on the growing demand for passive products, which constituted 45.7% of total AUM as of June 30, 2025.



Invesco’s efforts to diversify its business into asset classes that are seeing growing client demand are expected to propel AUM growth.

IVZ’s Competitors Witnessing AUM Growth

Invesco’s peers like Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and T. Rowe Price TROW have also been witnessing steady AUM growth.



Franklin reported its preliminary AUM of $1.62 trillion for July 2025, reflecting a marginal rise from the prior month on the back of the positive impact of markets and stable preliminary long-term net inflows (inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management).



Franklin has been recording a consistent rise in its AUM balance. Over the last five fiscal years (ending fiscal 2024), the company’s AUM saw a CAGR of 3.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Strategic acquisitions have been supporting AUM growth.



T. Rowe Price’s diversified AUM across various asset classes, client bases and geographies offers support. The company’s AUM balance witnessed a CAGR of 2.3% over the past four years (2020-2024), with the uptrend continuing in the first half of this year. A strong brand, consistent investment track record, and decent business volumes are expected to keep supporting T. Rowe Price’s AUM growth in the upcoming period.

IVZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Invesco have rallied 17% so far in 2025 against the industry’s marginal decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IVZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.89, well below the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-year rise of 4.7%, whereas the same for 2026 suggests growth of 25.5%. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Invesco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

