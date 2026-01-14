IVZ's December AUM Rises on Inflows Despite Weak Markets, Stock Down

Invesco IVZ announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $2.17 trillion for December 2025, representing a 0.7% increase from the previous month.



Despite the increase in AUM, IVZ’s shares declined 1.6% yesterday due to subdued broader market performance.



For December, Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $7.7 billion. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $6.1 billion and money market net inflows totaled $0.7 billion. Invesco’s non-management fee-earning flows represented QQQ fund flow before restructuring from a unit investment trust ETF to an open-end fund ETF on Dec. 20. After the restructuring, the fund’s flows were reported within the long-term flows.



The company’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which lowered the AUM by $23 billion. Conversely, FX and reinvested distributions increased AUM by $25.4 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $2.16 trillion, while preliminary average active AUM was $1.12 trillion for the same period.

Breakdown of Invesco’s AUM Performance by Asset Class

At the end of December 2025, Invesco reported ETFs & Index Strategies of $630.2 billion, up 0.4% from the prior month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $311.5 billion also rose 0.6% from November 2025.



Furthermore, Invesco’s AUM under China JV AUM grew by 5.4% from November 2025 to $132.5 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $69.7 billion, increasing 1.5% from the prior month’s end. QQQ’s AUM was $407.2 billion, up 1% from the previous month. Additionally, Private Market’s AUM was $130.7 billion, rising 0.8% sequentially.



On the other hand, Fundamental Equities AUM declined 0.3% from November 2025 to $298.4 billion. Global Liquidity AUM was $189.7 billion, down 0.3% sequentially.

Our View on Invesco

Strategic expansion plans, a strong global presence, diverse offerings, balance sheet recapitalization, efforts to boost operating efficiency and robust AUM will likely support Invesco’s financials. The reclassification of QQQ into an open-end ETF and the divestiture of the majority stake in the India business to form a joint venture are expected to support revenue growth. However, volatile flows and high levels of intangible assets remain key concerns.



Over the past three months, shares of IVZ have gained 19.9% compared with the industry’s 2.2% increase.





At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Invesco’s Peer Performances in December 2025

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2025, which increased slightly from the prior month.



BEN’s AUM balance reflected long-term net inflows of $28 billion, including reinvested distributions of $26 billion, partially offset by $1 billion of net outflows at Western Asset Management, along with the impact of net market, distributions, and other.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced its preliminary AUM of $867 billion as of December 2025, which was 0.2% up from the previous month.



This increase in AB’s AUM was primarily driven by market appreciation. For December, the company reported slightly negative total net flows, as solid Private Wealth and Institutional inflows were more than offset by Retail outflows.

