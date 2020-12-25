IVZ vs. TROW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Invesco (IVZ) or T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Invesco and T. Rowe Price are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that IVZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TROW has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

IVZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.22, while TROW has a forward P/E of 16.19. We also note that IVZ has a PEG ratio of 1.70. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92.

Another notable valuation metric for IVZ is its P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TROW has a P/B of 4.71.

These metrics, and several others, help IVZ earn a Value grade of B, while TROW has been given a Value grade of C.

IVZ sticks out from TROW in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that IVZ is the better option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.