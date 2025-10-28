IVZ Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Increases Y/Y to Record $2.12T

Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share hugely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The bottom line increased 38.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of the company gained 2.3% in the pre-market trading on better-than-expected results. However, a full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.



The results have been primarily aided by an increase in adjusted revenues. Moreover, growth in the assets under management (AUM) balance to record levels supported results to an extent. However, an increase in adjusted operating expenses was a headwind.



Notably, results in the reported quarter were negatively impacted by 8 cents per share due to the non-cash impairment charge of $35.9 million related to the previously announced divestiture of Intelliflo, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.



Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $301.3 million or 66 cents per share compared with net income of $55 million or 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Invesco’s Adjusted Revenues Improve, Adjusted Expenses Rise

Adjusted net revenues in the quarter were $1.19 billion, up 7.4% year over year. The top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Adjusted operating expenses were $780.2 million, up 3.3% year over year.



The adjusted operating margin was 34.2%, up from 31.6% a year ago.

IVZ’s AUM Balance Increases

As of Sept. 30, 2025, AUM was a record $2.12 trillion, up 18.3% year over year. The average AUM at the end of the third quarter totaled $2.06 trillion, up 18.3%.



The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $28.9 billion in the reported quarter. This was largely driven by ETFs and Index, China JV and India, Fundamental Fixed Income, and Private Markets.

Invesco’s Decent Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $973.1 million compared with $922.7 million as of June 30, 2025.



The long-term debt was $1.62 billion.

Invesco’s Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, Invesco repurchased 1.2 million shares for $25 million.

Our View on IVZ

Invesco’s robust AUM balance, diverse product offerings, strong balance sheet and global presence will keep supporting financials. Synergies from acquisitions will keep aiding profitability. Further, a decent balance sheet and liquidity position will likely enable it to pursue sustainable capital distributions.

Invesco Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Invesco’s Peers

BlackRock’s BLK third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.55 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.25. The figure reflects a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $13.46 trillion, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.



Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2025 distributable earnings of $1.52 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The figure soared 50% from the prior-year quarter.



Blackstone’s results benefited from higher segment revenues and a rise in the AUM balance. A decrease in GAAP expenses was another positive.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.