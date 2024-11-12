IVZ Stock Dips as October AUM Falls on Unfavorable Markets, Outflows

Invesco IVZ shares lost 1% in after-hours trading on Monday following the announcement of preliminary assets under management (AUM) for October 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.77 trillion represented a 1.3% decline from the previous month.



IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $2 billion for October. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $0.2 billion, and money market net outflows totaled $1.8 billion.



Further, Invesco’s AUM was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, which lowered its AUM by $13 billion. Also, FX hurt the AUM balance by $10.5 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Oct. 31 was $1.79 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.02 trillion.

IVZ’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of October, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $457.7 billion, rising marginally from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $284.2 billion fell 2.2% sequentially.



Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for August was $270.1 billion, down 3% from September 2024-end. Private Markets AUM declined marginally to $129.2 billion, while the APAC Managed AUM fell almost 1% to $116.4 billion.



AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $60.2 billion, falling 4.6% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $162.3 billion, down 1.1% sequentially. QQQs AUM was $291.9 billion, which decreased almost 1%.

Our Take on Invesco

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. However, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.



In the past three months, shares of IVZ have rallied 12.6%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 26.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Invesco’s Peers in October

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.3% from the prior month's level.



The fall in CNS’ AUM balance was due to the market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $152 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This marked a 2.9% decrease from the prior month.



The decline in BEN’s AUM balance reflected unfavorable market returns and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion. The outflows included the previously disclosed $17.8 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.