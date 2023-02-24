IVZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.46, changing hands as low as $17.26 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.20 per share, with $23.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.34. The IVZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

