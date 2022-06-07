Ivy Yam, Simmons & Simmons Discusses CSRC’s Announcement to Include ETFs in China’s Connect Scheme With Hong Kong on ETF TV

Press Release London June 7, 2022, ETF TV News #115 Ivy Yam, Partner at Simmons & Simmons discusses CSRC’s announcement to include ETFs in China’s connect scheme with Hong Kong with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV. PressPlay https://bit.ly/3Mnf99L

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has announced a proposal to include ETFs in mainland China's stock connect scheme with Hong Kong. Some are calling this a gift for the 25th anniversary of the handover.

We discuss how the program is expected to work and which ETFs are likely to be included when the program starts. Does the connect program work How active is the trading in stock connect?

