This Ivy League School Purchased Over 100k Shares of Chime

Key Points

Brown University recently purchased 102,805 shares of Chime Financial, valued at an estimated $2.59 million.

Chime has become increasingly popular among younger demographics, especially college students.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 30, 2026, Brown University initiated a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) by acquiring 102,805 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.59 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price.

What else to know

This was a new position for Brown University, representing 1.8% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings post-filing include: NYSE:OBDC : $40.09 million (28.1% of AUM) NYSE:OWL : $38.39 million (26.9% of AUM) NYSE:STUB : $27.90 million (19.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GLD : $15.65 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBIT : $10.55 million (7.4% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $25.42 Market capitalization $9.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.07 billion Net income (TTM) -984.77 million

Company snapshot

Chime Financial is a leading U.S. fintech platform that offers mobile banking services, including checking, savings, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection. It generates revenue primarily through interchange fees earned from card transactions processed via partner FDIC-insured banks. The company targets U.S. consumers who make under $100,000 annually, focusing on low-cost products.

What this transaction means for investors

Brown University’s investment makes a lot of sense, as college students are one of Chime’s target consumers. Many people may not know that a university has an investment portfolio public like this. The stock investments are part of Brown’s endowments, which are long-term investment portfolios that can be used for institutional needs such as faculty pay, scholarships, research studies, and as reserves in the case of low or no tuition enrollment. Endowments are often managed by investing professionals.

Brown’s portfolio isn’t as robust as you’ll see with a typical portfolio of an investment firm. The school has only 10 holdings in its portfolio, ranking 7th among Chime’s holdings.

Chime’s negative net income may look alarming, but it’s common for companies that just went public to have negative net margins, especially since the fintech firm hasn’t been on the market for more than a year. It’s still too early to predict Chime’s long-term stock performance, but for those who are optimistic and want to get in while the stock is still young and posting negative returns, the opportunity is still fresh.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.