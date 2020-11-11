Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that IVH the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.3, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $12.3, representing a -13.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.23 and a 57.69% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.