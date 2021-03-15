Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.64, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $13.64, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.68 and a 74.87% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVH Dividend History page.

