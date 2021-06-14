Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.75, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $13.75, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.14 and a 23.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVH as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (IVH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 4.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IVH at 0.03%.

