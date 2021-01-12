Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.56% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $13.09, representing a -8.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.23 and a 67.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

