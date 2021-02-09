Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.44, the dividend yield is 7.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $13.44, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.18 and a 72.31% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.