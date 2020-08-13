Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Dividends
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.99, the dividend yield is 9.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $11.99, representing a -15.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.23 and a 53.72% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

