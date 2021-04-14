Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.88% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.72, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVH was $13.72, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.76 and a 34.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.17.

