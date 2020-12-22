IVW, XNTK: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 55,900,000 units, or a 11.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVW, in morning trading today Apple is up about 3.8%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, which added 1,750,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XNTK, in morning trading today Tesla is off about 2.3%, and Shopify is up by about 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.