Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 16,300,000 units, or a 3.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVW, in morning trading today Apple is down about 1%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PAPR ETF, which added 2,350,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVW, PAPR: Big ETF Inflows

