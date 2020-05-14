IVW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: IVW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.63, changing hands as low as $183.53 per share. iShares S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVW's low point in its 52 week range is $140.84 per share, with $211.1458 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.90.

