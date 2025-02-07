$IVVD stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IVVD stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,175,733 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IVVD:
$IVVD Insider Trading Activity
$IVVD insiders have traded $IVVD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERRANCE MCGUIRE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,621,322 shares for an estimated $836,953.
$IVVD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $IVVD stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,046,775 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,067,710
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 771,936 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $787,374
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 697,500 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $711,450
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 666,455 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $679,784
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 625,000 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $637,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 615,820 shares (+6708.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $628,136
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 426,178 shares (+299.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $434,701
