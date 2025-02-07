$IVVD stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IVVD stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,175,733 of trading volume.

$IVVD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IVVD:

$IVVD insiders have traded $IVVD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRANCE MCGUIRE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,621,322 shares for an estimated $836,953.

$IVVD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $IVVD stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.