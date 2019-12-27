IVV, TYBS: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 14,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.1%, and Apple is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

