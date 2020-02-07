Markets
IVV

IVV, SCHQ: Big ETF Inflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 22,800,000 units, or a 3.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.9%, and Apple is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SCHQ ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

IVV, SCHQ: Big ETF Inflows
VIDEO: IVV, SCHQ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVV SCHQ MSFT AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

3 hours ago
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular