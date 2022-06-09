Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 18,350,000 units, or a 2.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.7%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DIREXION DAILY JUNIOR GOLD MINERS INDEX BEAR 2X SH, which added 2,100,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, JDST: Big ETF Inflows

