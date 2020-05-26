IVV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $301.00, changing hands as high as $303.20 per share. iShares Core S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVV's low point in its 52 week range is $220.2756 per share, with $340.6312 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $301.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.