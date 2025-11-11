IVV Boasts S&P 500 Stability, While IWM Offers Small-Cap Growth Potential. Which Is Right for You?

Key Points

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges lower fees and has delivered stronger 1-year and 5-year returns than iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

IVV contains large-cap stocks with a pronounced tilt toward technology, while IWM offers broader exposure to small-cap stocks.

IWM has shown higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in recent years, though it offers more potential small-cap growth than IVV.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Both the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:IVV) track major U.S. equity indexes, but they differ primarily in their market focus.

IWM is designed primarily for small-cap investors, whereas IVV offers broader coverage of large-cap stocks. Comparing these two highlights the trade-offs between small-cap diversification and large-cap stability.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IWM IVV Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.19% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 11, 2025) 2.58% 14.15% Dividend yield 0.99% 1.16% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.30 1.00 AUM $70.95 billion $701.37 billion

Of the two funds, IVV offers lower fees -- charging a 0.03% expense ratio compared to IWM’s 0.19%. IVV's yield is also slightly higher at 1.16% compared to 0.99%. Those prioritizing cost efficiency and income may find IVV more attractive on both fronts.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IWM IVV Max drawdown (5 y) 31.91% 24.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,414 $1,931

What's inside

IVV tracks the S&P 500 index. It includes 503 large-cap holdings with a marked tilt toward technology (36%), followed by financial services (13%) and consumer cyclical (11%).

Its top holdings are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, each accounting for less than 10% of the fund's total assets. IVV is highly diversified across large, established firms and has no unusual features or quirks.

In contrast, IWM contains 1,962 holdings with a focus on small-cap stocks. Compared to IVV, it's less heavily weighted toward technology, with a 16% allocation. Its top four sectors -- industrials, financial services, technology, and healthcare -- are all fairly evenly weighted, with allocations of between 15% and 17% each.

Its largest positions include Bloom Energy, Credo Technology Group Holding, and Fabrinet, and combined they make up around 2.5% of the fund's total assets -- reflecting broad diversification. IWM offers exposure to smaller, potentially faster-growing companies, but with higher risk and volatility.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

IVV and IWM differ in both their overall investing approaches and fund specifics. IVV offers a lower expense ratio and a slightly higher dividend, which can be appealing to fee-conscious investors seeking greater investment income.

Between the two funds, IVV can offer greater long-term stability. This fund tracks the S&P 500, meaning it mirrors the S&P 500's holdings and aims to replicate its performance. Large-cap stocks, in general, are more likely to pull through economic rough patches, though they can sometimes experience more sluggish growth.

IWM, in contrast, focuses on a wide variety of smaller companies. Small-cap stocks are at a greater risk of volatility and can often experience more severe short-term fluctuations -- even underperforming the S&P 500 sometimes, as in IWM's case over the last few years. That said, smaller companies also have more potential for explosive growth compared to large-cap stocks.

Where you choose to buy will depend largely on your investing goals. For long-term reliability and lower fees, IVV can be a fantastic choice. On the other hand, if you're comfortable with higher levels of risk for the chance to earn more significant returns, IWM may be a better fit.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

Expense ratio: Annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that covers a fund's operating costs.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, shown as a percentage of its current price.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of assets a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Max drawdown: The largest observed loss from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Small-cap: Companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically considered to have higher growth potential and risk.

Large-cap: Companies with large market capitalizations, generally more established and stable.

Index: A statistical measure representing a group of securities, used to track market or sector performance.

Track record: The historical performance history of an investment fund or strategy.

Diversification: Investing in a wide variety of assets to reduce overall risk.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.