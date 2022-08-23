IVT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.57, changing hands as low as $27.43 per share. InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVT's low point in its 52 week range is $1.27 per share, with $32.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.44.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
