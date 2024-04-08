IVT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.64, changing hands as high as $24.82 per share. InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.76 per share, with $27.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.82.

