IVR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.92, changing hands as high as $16.23 per share. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.67 per share, with $16.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.