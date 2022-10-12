World Markets

Ivory-Ghana cocoa initiative says Nigeria, Cameroon have made requests to join

Contributor
Ange Aboa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Cameroon and Nigeria have submitted requests to join the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative, a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo told Reuters on Wednesday.

ABIDJAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cameroon and Nigeria have submitted requests to join the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative, a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular