Ivory-Ghana cocoa initiative says Nigeria, Cameroon have made requests to join

ABIDJAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cameroon and Nigeria have submitted requests to join the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative, a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo told Reuters on Wednesday.

