Ivory Coast's CCC warns exporters against overpaying for cocoa

ABIDJAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast's market regulator warned exporters on Tuesday against paying above the mandated price for beans delivered to their facilities at the country's ports, threatening offenders with fines and the loss of their licenses.

In the same memorandum, the Coffee and Cocoa Council also warned cooperatives and up-country buyers against holding onto beans, stating that they were required to sell on their stocks to exporters within 21 days of acquiring them.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

