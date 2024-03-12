News & Insights

World Markets

Ivory Coast's CCC warns exporters against overpaying for cocoa

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 12, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast's market regulator warned exporters on Tuesday against paying above the mandated price for beans delivered to their facilities at the country's ports, threatening offenders with fines and the loss of their licenses.

In the same memorandum, the Coffee and Cocoa Council also warned cooperatives and up-country buyers against holding onto beans, stating that they were required to sell on their stocks to exporters within 21 days of acquiring them.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.