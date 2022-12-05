Ivory Coast weather will boost upcoming cocoa mid-crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A mix of above-average rainfall and sunshine in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week will boost the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season, which runs from mid-November to March, when rains are poor and scarce.

Several farmers across the country said the weather would now determine the outcome of the upcoming mid-crop.

The October-to-March main crop did not need much rainfall at this stage as many big pods were maturing on cocoa trees and would be ready for harvest in late January, they said.

Soil moisture content was high enough for young flowers and cherelles to bloom, the farmers added.

Flowers have starting appearing on trees and turning to cherelles in the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and in the eastern region of Abengourou, all of which had above-average rainfall last week.

Farmers there were upbeat about the mid-crop and said there were still enough pods on trees to guarantee abundant main-crop harvests until late next month.

"If it rains well until the end of the year we think the mid-crop will be abundant and of good quality," said Camille Doudou, who farms near Soubre, where 24.9 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 12 mm above the five-year average.

Rainfall was below average in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro but above average in the centre-western region of Daloa.

Farmers there said soil moisture and sunshine would help many flowers turn into small pods before the arrival of dry seasonal Harmattan winds, which can damage cocoa crops.

The Harmattan usually occurs between December and March.

"With this rain we hope fruits will be well-formed before the Harmattan arrives," said Albert N'Zue, who farms near Daloa, where 18.2 mm fell last week, 13.3 mm above average.

Some farmers noted their efforts to sell cocoa beans at 850 CFA francs ($1.30) per kilogramme -- below the guaranteed farmgate price of 900 CFA francs ($1.38) per kilogramme -- but said buyers were scarce.

They feared a further slide in revenue would affect end-of-year festivities.

Average temperatures ranged between 26.5 and 28.7 degrees Celsius in Ivory Coast last week.

($1 = 654.1500 CFA francs)

