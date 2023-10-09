Ivory Coast weather boosts farmers' hopes for cocoa main crop

ABIDJAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A mixture of rain and strong sunny spells over most of Ivory Coast’s main cocoa growing regions last week should help small pods develop and extend the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season which usually runs from April to mid-November.

Most farmers said the main crop was developing well and recent weather conditions had increased the chances of good harvests in January and February.

"The main crop is looking good," said Pierre Kouame, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 29.1 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 5.6 mm above the five-year average.

In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, rains were below average last week, while they were above average in the eastern region of Abengourou. Despite the differences, farmers from these regions said they were upbeat about the conditions and outlook.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, rains were below average and farmers said the quality of beans was improving.

"There are not many mouldy beans ... and black pod (fungal disease) is not excessive," said Albert N’Zue, who farms near Daloa, where 25.5 mm fell last week, 2.8 mm below the average.

The central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro saw above-average rain.

Average temperatures ranged last week from 25.9 to 28.3 degrees Celsius (78.6 to 82.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Potter)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.