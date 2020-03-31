Ivory Coast suspends new cocoa bean purchases by Cargill, Barry Callebaut

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa board has temporarily suspended Cargill CARGIL.UL, Barry Callebaut BARN.S and some other traders from buying new beans, it said on Tuesday, claiming they have already exceeded their contracted exports for this season.

Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) chief executive Yves Brahima Kone told reporters the board had acted because the companies' purchases had exceeded the volume of their export contracts by more than 10%, and that they would be required to sell off their surpluses.

Smaller domestic exporters in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, have said they are at risk of default because they cannot compete with the higher prices multinational companies are paying for beans.

"They must sell their surpluses to those who need them," Kone said.

Kone said the suspension also applied to traders besides Cargill and Barry Callebaut who had surpassed their quotas, but did not say which ones. He did not say how long the suspensions would last.

A Cargill spokeswoman said its plants were continuing to receive beans. The company said in February that it complied with all CCC regulations around physical volume.

Barry Callebaut did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Multinational cocoa exporters agreed in late February to sell their domestic counterparts 60,000 of the 150,000 tonnes the Ivorian companies said they need to avoid default, but no agreement has been reached on additional sales.

The CCC also announced on Tuesday that it would guarantee farmers 825 CFA francs ($1.40) per kilogramme during the mid-crop harvest, which begins on April 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

The mid-crop makes up about 30% of national output, which is estimated at 2.2 million tonnes, roughly 40% of global production.

According to exporters and pod counters, this year the intermediate harvest in Ivory Coast will be bad because of the dry weather conditions the country has seen since December.

They estimate production at 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes this year, compared to 520,000 tonnes in 2019.

($1 = 589.0000 CFA francs)

